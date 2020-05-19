Sarah Hyland trades in brunette locks for bright new look: 'I did this all by myself'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It seems Sarah Hyland has said bye-bye to being a brunette.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her new bright red dye job with several snaps of herself soaking up some sun amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“'I wanna be where the people are...'” Hyland wrote, referencing Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," another famous redhead. "#QuaranTINT crew."

She added: "(I did this all by myself! Very proud ☺️)."

The transformation immediately drew praise from Hyland's fans in the comments.

"Freaking love this! Looks so good," someone wrote.

"Your eyes and that hair.. omg," another said.

"That hair/eye contrast is just breath taking [sic]," said a third. "Always pulling it up and off girl!"

A fourth added: "Bringing all my mermaid fantasies to life girl."

Hyland isn't the only "Modern Family" star to opt for red-colored locks since the beginning of the year.

In late February, Ariel Winter was spotted in West Hollywood, Calif., sporting a long red hairstyle.

She's since showed off her new look on Instagram.

"I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?" she said in a post.