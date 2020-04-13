Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams dress up as 'Tiger King' subjects to pass the time in coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sarah Hyland and fiance Wells Adams broke up the coronavirus quarantine monotony by playing dress up in an homage to everyone’s favorite Netflix binge, “Tiger King.”

The “Modern Family” actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Saturday in which she and Adams donned their best “Tiger King” attire. They gender-bent the roles a bit, with Hyland dressing up as Joe Exotic, complete with his signature mullet, and Adams dressing as Big Cat Rescue CEO and Joe’s arch-rival, Carole Baskin.

“That bi*ch Carole Baskin killed her husband,” Hyland captioned the image, winking at Joe’s constant assertion that Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis. Baskin has denied having any knowledge of what happened to Lewis.

Adams took to the comments of the post to share a line from the documentary series and to note that the duo has been self-isolating for almost a month, implying that they’ve had to get creative to find ways to pass the time.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens, day 27 of quarantine and we’re all losing it,” he wrote.

In the images, the couple pose with a stuffed cat toy and Adams is holding a can of sardines, a nod to Baskin’s statement in the Netflix series in which she responded to rumors she fed her ex-husband to tigers by suggesting someone would have to put sardine oil on a person in order to get a tiger to eat them.

Although the couple is making light of the outrageous Netflix documentary, the nature of Joe and Carole’s relationship is far from a laughing matter. The enigmatic former zookeeper is currently serving time behind bars for orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who he viewed as his greatest enemy due to the fact that she was campaigning to get his zoo shut down.