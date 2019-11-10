Sarah Hyland shares painful backside tattoo removal process

Sarah Hyland, 28, has decided to remove a regrettable tattoo from her backside.

The “Modern Family” actress recently shared footage of herself at the doctor’s office, lying on her stomach while wearing protective goggles.

“Actual reaction to some laser tattoo removal,” she captioned the Instagram clip. “Oof…that hurt. Spicy,” she said, while grimacing in pain.

Based on where the doctor was standing, it appears Hyland had the purple dinosaur tat on her butt removed. The actress also has a tattoo of an arrow between her shoulder blades.

The dino tattoo matches that of bestie Katie Welch, both of whom shared photos of their matching ink while rocking bikinis poolside in 2017.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.