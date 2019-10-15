Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate anniversary with sweet posts

By Nate Day | Fox News
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are more in love than ever.

The duo celebrates two years of dating today, and they each kicked off the day with loving Instagram posts.

Hyland, 28, posted two photos of her and Adams, 35, sharing a few kisses at a concert.

The caption reads: "Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend. This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you."

She also calls Adams "the Chandler to my Monica."

Adams' post came next with a photo of the couple embracing on a beach.

His caption said: "You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats."

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement in July after their romance began in 2017.