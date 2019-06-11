Sarah Hyland slams trolls who criticized Emily Ratajkowski

Sarah Hyland wasn't happy when social media trolls criticized Emily Ratajkowski on her page.

The "Modern Family" star posted a side-by-side snapshot of herself more than a decade ago and Ratajkowski, 28, at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

“The sisterhood of the traveling Tony dress. Spotted on Sarah Hyland in 2007. @emrata spotted in 2019 wearing it 100000% BETTER,” Hyland, 28, captioned the photos.

One commenter wrote, “I think it lost some fabric along the way.”

Another griped, “Disagree, you looked classier.”

Hyland wasn't thrilled with the social media reactions, even though they were flattering to her.

“*** I can’t believe I’m editing this. I’m NOT comparing. This is supposed to be a funny post. PLEASE do NOT say anything rude about 'who looks better,'" she wrote. "It’s not even the same dress.***”

For her part, Ratajkowski was unfazed.

The "Blurred Lines" model commented with three hearts, writing, "You look amazing."