Sarah Ferguson urges followers not to ‘feel alone or give up’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Sarah Ferguson is urging her followers not to give up on hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Tuesday for World Health Day to share pictures of the flowers from her garden as she practices social distancing.

“We are listening to and supporting anyone who is suffering and with all our heart, wish you the courage and strength to never give up,” the 60-year-old wrote. “We are united in sending healing energy so please don’t feel alone or give up. And a huge virtual hug of love and smiles to all the children.”

Previously the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice sent her best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas’ Hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms got worse.

“Boris we send the strong words you spoke about in your speech and quote these lines… ‘I, and we, will never take your support for granted,’” wrote Ferguson.

“’I will make it my mission to work night and day, to work flat-out to prove you right in voting for me,’’ she continued. “We repeat your works back to you with gratitude for your strength for us all and send you healing. Thankfully know, the @nhsengland is the best to help you and so many other people through, who are fighting Covid-19.”

On Sunday, Ferguson offered praised to Queen Elizabeth II following the reigning monarch’s address to the U.K. regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

"Her Majesty’s words touched my core and inspired us to never give up," Ferguson wrote in the post. "To unite as we have before. To never forget the British humour and to remember... We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Widely known as "Fergie," Ferguson previously has spoken about coronavirus, explaining on Twitter that she understood coronavirus to be a warning from Mother Nature.

In her messages, Ferguson called attention to Mother Nature's previous warnings.

"Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms.. like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control," Ferguson wrote along with a photo of a yard and trees in bloom.

The Duchess of York's second tweet added a glimmer of hope as she asked her Twitter followers for answers.

"She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? Xxx.”

