Sarah Ferguson shares candid photo of Princess Eugenie on royal’s birthday

Princess Eugenie received a special shoutout from her proud mom.

The British royal celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo from her daughter’s wedding.

The candid shot, taken by the 60-year-old, shows Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter beaming in her bridal gown and emerald tiara on her wedding day in October 2018.

“My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day.. and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust,” Ferguson, also known as Fergie, captioned the picture on Instagram.

Just a day earlier, which was Mother’s Day in the U.K., Eugenie shared a heartfelt message for Ferguson on Instagram, along with several throwback photos featuring her older sister Princess Beatrice.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!” wrote Eugenie. “Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there.”

Eugenie also honored the mothers working in the health care industry who have separated from their families to care for patients impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can’t be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe,” Eugenie wrote. “Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them.”

Ferguson shares Eugenie and Beatrice, 31, with ex-husband Prince Andrew. The couple tied the knot in 1986 but parted ways 10 years later.