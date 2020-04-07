Prince William sends tweet wishing Boris Johnson a 'speedy recovery' as PM battles coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William sent a rare, personal tweet from his verified social media account on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old future king of England wished the prime minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, a speedy recovery while he battles coronavirus in the ICU.

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time,” Prince William wrote. He signed off with a “W.”

On Monday night, Johnson revealed his symptoms had worsened and he was admitted into the hospital.

"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe," he confirmed via Twitter.

"I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives," he continued.

Queen Elizabeth also sent Johnson well wishes.

"Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery."

Last week, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, personally called staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands to give their thanks for all the medical professionals' hard work.

“The whole country is proud of you, so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in," the Duke of Cambridge said on the phone call.

In late March, the duke and duchess also got their kids involved and posted a video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapping for those helping to fight the virus.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," they captioned the clip.