ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Democrat' daughter of music mogul criticizes 'uber-left, liberal politicians' in scathing retort

Sara Foster, daughter of iconic musician David Foster, stands by her comments that 'SF is a complete s---hole'

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Sara Foster, daughter of musician David Foster, continues to slam California politicians following the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee last week in the Bay Area.

During a round of questions and answers with her Instagram followers over the weekend, Foster was asked for her thoughts on her name-making headlines.

She turned the Q&A into a grid post on Tuesday with the caption, "I've been told my personality is not for everyone."

Foster began her speech, "I take back actually nothing that I said at all. I stand by everything that I said. I'm a democrat – that's not changing."

HOLLYWOOD MOGUL'S ‘DEMOCRAT’ DAUGHTER SLAMS ‘LIBERAL’ SAN FRANCISCO AFTER CASH APP FOUNDER'S MURDER

Sara Foster stood by her belief of liberal politics having a negative effect on big cities.

Sara Foster stood by her belief of liberal politics having a negative effect on big cities. (Michael Kovac / File)

Foster initially shared a screenshot of an article that featured Lee with his daughters and wrote, "I have no words. SF is a complete s---hole. I am a registered democrat and feel confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities. Disgusting. My heart breaks for this family."

Lee, a 43-year-old tech entrepreneur, was fatally stabbed at around 2:30 a.m. on April 4 in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco. Authorities have not identified a suspect in the attack.

Wearing a robe and laying in her bed, Foster continued in her new post, "I'm passionate about gun control and women's rights and education and LGBTQ rights and all those things. I am a democrat, but I am very upset with my party."

DAVID FOSTER'S DAUGHTER SARA SLAMS CALIFORNIA'S MASK MANDATES AMID SUPER BOWL 2022: ‘GET YOUR S--T TOGETHER’

"I do believe that uber-left, liberal politicians are ruining big cities, and I think that we all need to come from a place of common sense and humanity."

Foster was asked on Instagram about her comments regarding the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Foster was asked on Instagram about her comments regarding the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. (Instagram / Sara Foster)

Foster wrote that her "heart breaks for this family" following the death of Bob Lee.

Foster wrote that her "heart breaks for this family" following the death of Bob Lee. (Sara Foster / Instagram)

Foster said, "I am a mother – first and foremost – far before I am a democrat or an independent or a republican or a whatever and I think we've all really lost the plot."

"I think it's a bummer and I think more republicans need to speak out on their party, and more democrats need to speak out on their party because it's all bad," she said. "It's bad all over the place."

Foster's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The fashion designer is the middle daughter of David Foster, a major record producer and composer known for working with Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Chicago, Kenny Loggins, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé, to name a few.

Sara Foster is the middle daughter of David Foster's six children.

Sara Foster is the middle daughter of David Foster's six children. (Joshua Blanchard / File)

David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, welcomed their first child together, a son named Rennie, in 2021.

David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, welcomed their first child together, a son named Rennie, in 2021. (Paul Archuleta / File)

David Foster was previously married to Linda Thompson for 14 years, and his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid, starred on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

He remarried in 2019 and welcomed a son with wife Katharine McPhee in 2021.

Sara Foster has two children with longtime fiancé and former professional tennis player Thomas Haas.

Lee left the Golden State in the fall due to public safety concerns and relocated to Miami in Florida. He was back in the Bay Area on business last week when he was fatally stabbed in a residential neighborhood near the financial district.

Bob Lee, a Silicon Valley tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death on April 4, according to authorities.

Bob Lee, a Silicon Valley tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death on April 4, according to authorities. (Bob Lee / LinkedIn)

Local reports state that Lee begged for assistance in 911 calls after the stabbing.

In a statement, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the department would not comment on evidence in the case due to the active investigation.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Lee," he said. "There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Trending