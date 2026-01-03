Explosions heard in Venezuelan capital of Caracas: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least seven explosions could be heard in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas early Saturday morning, according to reports.

Low-flying aircraft were seen flying over Caracas at about 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Notice to Air Missions at 1 a.m. EST on Saturday prohibiting all U.S. aircraft from operating "at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace."

NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT PREDICTS VENEZUELAN LEADER MADURO IS 'GOING TO BE GONE' UNDER TRUMP PRESSURE

The report comes as the U.S. military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Thursday that his government was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States after months of American military pressure targeting drug trafficking networks tied to his government.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.