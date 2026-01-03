Explosions heard in Venezuelan capital of Caracas: reports

Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft have been reported in Venezuela's capital city of Caracas, according to multiple reports. 

At least seven explosions could be heard in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas early Saturday morning, according to reports.

Low-flying aircraft were seen flying over Caracas at about 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Notice to Air Missions at 1 a.m. EST on Saturday prohibiting all U.S. aircraft from operating "at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace."

NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT PREDICTS VENEZUELAN LEADER MADURO IS 'GOING TO BE GONE' UNDER TRUMP PRESSURE

Maduro Carcas Meeting

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro looks on during a meeting at the National Assembly in Caracas, Aug. 22, 2025.  (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

The report comes as the U.S. military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Thursday that his government was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States after months of American military pressure targeting drug trafficking networks tied to his government.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

