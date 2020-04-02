Sara Bareilles says she had coronavirus, is now 'fully recovered'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sara Bareilles has announced that she contracted coronavirus.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter shared her diagnosis and her recovery on her Instagram story on Thursday.

MATTHEW BRODERICK'S SISTER CLAIMS SHE GOT PREFERENTIAL CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT: 'I FEEL EVIL FOR SAYING THAT'

“Just wanted to check in," said Bareilles in the video, taking a walk outside. "I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do."

She then shared that she'd fought off the virus.

“I had it, just so you know," she announced. "I’m fully recovered, just so you know."

KRISTEN BELL SAYS DAX SHEPARD HAVE 'GOTTEN ON EACH OTHER'S LAST NERVE' DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

Bareilles didn't reveal any more details of her time fighting coronavirus, but she did note that she's "thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love."

She added that she's "being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around."

The "Brave" singer is one of many stars to have contracted the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju and more in publically announcing their diagnoses.