Kristen Bell says she and Dax Shepard have 'gotten on each other’s last nerve' during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hollywood super couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are finding quarantine to be a little tough.

In a video chat with Entertainment Tonight, Bell, 39, discussed her experience being isolated with Shepard, 45, and their two kiddos.

KRISTEN BELL SAYS HER, DAX SHEPARD'S DECISION TO WAIVE APRIL RENT FOR THEIR TENANTS WAS A 'NO-BRAINER'

"We've gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days," admitted Bell. "We’re doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot."

Bell then shared her thoughts on why quarantining with loved ones can be so tough.

"I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without," she explained.

Furthermore, Bell added: "Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless."

Bell also discussed having to make adjustments in regards to her kids -- Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 -- and the schedule she tried to keep once the quarantine began.

"The biggest lesson I learned in the beginning was I wrote out the color-coded schedule -- when our academic time would be and when our art time would be," Bell said. "By day five, I was making everybody miserable. The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule. So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, 'This is your most important mission ever. Get up.'"

KRISTEN BELL AND DAX SHEPARD ADMIT THEY'RE STRUGGLING WITH WAURANTINE: 'THIS HAS BEEN STRESSFUL'

Bell then encouraged her daughters to rip up the schedule, explaining that the kids "felt so good."

"I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it's not working, you pivot," said the "Frozen II" star.

As for what the family's been up to while in isolation, Bell said they've been "reconnecting with each other," which she called "the most valuable lesson."

"[The kids] can read the clock now, but other than that, we’ve just been doing sticker books and talking. We’ve watched the whole 'Harry Potter' series..." the actress detailed. "My oldest turned seven last week, and I had ordered some decorations prior to this all happening, prior to everything getting shut down. We were able to put up a 'Harry Potter' banner. And all the Hogwarts house banners all over the windows. She was pretty thrilled about that. We all wore our 'Harry Potter' tattoos."

Bell's daughters sweetly chose to donate their own money to No Kids Hungry, a charity that focuses on feeding hungry children, amid the global pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think [their donation] was, like, $9.72 but the thought to me exploded my heart," said Bell. "They knew that there was a need and know how lucky we are and wanted to help."