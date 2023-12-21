Santa Claus takes a tumble during Madonna's concert lap dance

Santa Claus is having some fun before the holiday season.

During Madonna's Celebration Tour stop in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night, the singer incorporated her backup dancers and a white-bearded man, dressed in a red suit, into one of her performances.

One of Madonna's dancers approached Santa to perform a lap dance when things took a turn. Once the female dancer got on top of him, both Claus and the dancer took a fall forward.

Madonna was nearby when the fall occurred, and she checked in on the jolly man, handing him back his red hat. In the video, it seems Santa was judging the backup dancer's performances and was holding judging cards during Madonna's set.

The dancer involved in the fall didn't miss a beat. She got right back up and continued her performance while Santa gathered his belongings scattered across the stage.

Madonna's Celebration Tour kicked off in October. During the singer's stop at Barclay's Center last week, she revealed she was put into a medically induced coma while hospitalized over the summer.

"I was in an induced coma for 48 hours," Madonna told the crowd in a video captured by a fan. The musician, 65, revealed her Kabbalah teacher was by her side throughout the coma.

"The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,'" she said.

"When I first became conscious, and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room."

Madonna claimed her friend Shavawn "saved [her] life" after the "Material Girl" singer passed out in her bathroom.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," Madonna said. "I don’t even remember. I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."

Before her current tour, Madonna was hospitalized June 24 for a "serious infection."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote on Instagram while recovering from home. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

Madonna's ICU stay was first announced by her longtime manager, Guy Oseary.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead (sic) to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

The "Vogue" singer had planned to launch her Celebration Tour in July, which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed his report.