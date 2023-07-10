Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Madonna speaks out for first time since hospitalization: 'I'll be back'

Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 for a 'serious bacterial infection'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
NYU Langone professor of medicine Dr. Marc Siegel explains pop superstar Madonna’s bacterial infection landing her in the hospital.

Madonna broke her silence Monday on Instagram after being hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection."

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," she wrote in a statement while sharing a photo of herself. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

The 64-year-old added that she is currently focusing on her health and "getting stronger." She also noted that she will be rescheduling the North American leg of her tour and plans to go ahead with the start of her tour in Europe in October.

Madonna on stage

Madonna broke her silence after being hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24. (Getty Images)

