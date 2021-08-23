Sandra Lee remembers fallen soldiers at Omaha Beach: ‘My heart aches today’

Sandra Lee is remembering those who lost their lives on D-Day.

The lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Monday while spending the day at Omaha Beach in Normandy.

"Hello everyone — hope you’re well, enjoying summer safely," wrote the 55-year-old. "I have not posted for a while for many reasons, none of which I am ready to address, discuss or share but I can say that today is a sad day…also for many reasons — one of them is the story behind the place."

"I am spending this day-Omaha Beach Normandy," Lee continued. "What a day, what a place, my heart aches today! I want to thank all the soldiers that gave their lives, all the families that gave their loved ones — Thank you to all-past and present, living and deceased, thank you for your sacrifices."

Lee then concluded her post with a quote from Roosevelt.

"Never throughout history has a man that lived a life of ease made a name worth remembering," she shared.

The 77th anniversary of D-Day was marked in June of this year. Several events commemorated the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, and honor those who fell.

On D-Day, more than 150,000 allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats.

The American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on a bluff overseeing Omaha Beach, contains 9,380 graves, most of them for servicemen who lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. Another 1,557 names are inscribed on the Walls of the Missing.

Multiple sources previously told the New York Post that Lee has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Ben Youcef and were in Paris to celebrate.

The couple headed to the City of Love while Lee’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Cuomo, resigned as governor of New York amid a sex harassment scandal.

Lee and Cuomo called it quits in 2019 after 14 years.

"Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship," the couple said in a joint statement which was originally reported by Zack Fink.

"We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls," they shared. "Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment."

People magazine shared that in 2005, the New York governor finalized his divorce with Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. They share three daughters.

Lee has since moved to Malibu, Calif.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.