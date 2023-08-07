Expand / Collapse search
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dead at 57 after battle with ALS

Randall's family said he kept battle with ALS private

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz , Janelle Ash | Fox News
Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, died Saturday after a three-year battle with ALS, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 57. 

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a 3 year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement. 

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," they continued.

Sandra Bullock with her partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, died at 57 after a private battle with ALS. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

The statement on behalf of Randall's family was signed "His Loving Family." Instead of flowers or gifts, his family asked that donations in his honor be made to ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall in 2018

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall had been in a partnership since 2015. (Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Bullock and Randall, who was a photographer, had been dating since 2015. According to People magazine, the pair first met when he was hired to take pictures during the birthday party for her son, Louis, that January.

In December 2021, Bullock was a guest on "Red Table Talk" where she briefly discussed her relationship with Randall.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," the actress said at the time.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock said in 2021 that Randall was the best example to her two children. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Bullock has two children: Louis, 13, and Laila, 10. Bryan has a daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

"I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, addressing the topic of marriage. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

