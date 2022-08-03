Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015.

Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.

Bullock has two adopted children. She adopted her son Louis in 2010 and her daughter Laila in 2015.

Are Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves friends?

Bullock and Reeves have starred in some movies together, and while the romance they portray in their movies hasn't quite stemmed into their real lives, their friendship has.

Bullock and Reeves first met while they were filming the 1994 movie "Speed." Bullock went on to star in a sequel to the original movie, while Reeves moved on with other projects. In 1995, the two won the MTV Movie Award for best on-screen duo.

In 2006, the friends worked together once again on the movie "The Lake House." While doing press for the movie, Reeves spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the chemistry between the two.

"I can't explain in words why Sandra and I have chemistry on screen or why we work well together," he said. "We just do, and I'm glad because I like her tremendously as a person. I always enjoy watching her work. She is funny as all heck, smart as a whip." Reeves continued to say "it was great to have some life under our belts since the last time we worked together."

In 2006, they won another award together, this time a Teen Choice Award for choice liplock. Years later, in 2018, Bullock admitted to having a crush on Reeves all those years ago when they were filming "Speed" in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

"I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves is and how handsome he was. It was hard. It was hard for me to really be serious," Bullock told the talk show host.

Reeves went on the show a year later and told Ellen "she obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either."

An Esquire profile came out about Reeves in 2021, where Bullock shared the story of how Reeves once came to her house with champagne and truffles for her to try after she had told him that she had never had either before.

The friends have both said that they want to work with each other on another project.

What comedy movies is Sandra Bullock in?

While Bullock acts in many movie genres, comedy is one that she acts in often. Some of Bullock's comedy movies include "Miss Congeniality" and its sequel "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous."

Bullock is also in "While You Were Sleeping," "Ocean's 8," "Two Weeks Notice," "The Proposal" and "The Heat."

What are Sandra Bullock's most popular movies?

Bullock has been acting since the late 1980s and has been in many popular movies since then. One of her popular movies is the action movie "Speed" about a city bus that must maintain a speed above 50mph to prevent a bomb from exploding.

Other popular movies of Bullock's are the "Miss Congeniality" movies. The first one was released in 2000 and the second "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous" came out in 2005. Bullock was also in sci-fi thriller "Gravity" in 2013.

Bullock is in "The Proposal" with Ryan Reynolds, the romantic comedy about a boss who forces her assistant to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and "The Blind Side," a movie based on the life of NFL football player Michael Oher. She won the Academy Award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for that movie.

Some newer movies she stars in are "Bird Box," "The Unforgivable," "The Lost City" with Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt and her newest movie "Bullet Train" which she stars in with Pitt and Joey King.