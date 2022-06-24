Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark opinion

House GOP leadership respond to Dobbs decision: 'The Supreme Court is right'

The top GOP leaders in the House of Representatives responded to the Supreme Court's decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., praised the Supreme Court for being "right."

“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives."

“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures."

“The people’s representatives must defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American - born and unborn. As we celebrate today's decision, we recognize the decades of advocacy from the pro-life movement and we acknowledge much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us."