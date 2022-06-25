Expand / Collapse search
Abortion ruling: Protesters support AOC calling Supreme Court ruling 'illegitimate'

Supreme Court protesters said they would fight for abortion rights following Roe v. Wade ruling

By Lisa Bennatan , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-choice protesters who gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday evening told Fox News they supported Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the abortion ruling "illegitimate."

"I agree, it's illegitimate," one demonstrator told Fox News. "We just have to keep fighting, and we have to keep going."

After the high court's 5-4 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Ocasio-Cortez chanted with protesters calling the decision "illegitimate."

Asked by a crowd member: "What can you do in Congress?"

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, responded: "I mean that's the thing. We have to fill the streets. Right now, elections are not enough." 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization.  (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images))

One woman, Julia, told Fox News: "I agree. It's also really frustrating because we have the government—the Democrats have the government … and they didn't codify Roe v. Wade."

"I think the solution is a lot of people just like, taking this into their own hands and supporting their own communities, getting out there and supporting one another," Julia continued.

Activists flock to the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday June 24, 2022. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Activists flock to the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday June 24, 2022. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"Volunteering for abortion access, making sure that everyone has financial access to abortions, to Plan B, to push for policies that are going to circumvent this destruction of our rights," Julia said.

Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022.

Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Another woman said she felt "what AOC probably meant" was that "we really need all kinds of state legislators and courts to act rationally and judge fairly and not judge in the partisan and corrupt way that the courts have been."

