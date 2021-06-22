Salma Hayek sets the record straight on plastic surgery rumors

Salma Hayek isn't afraid to talk about how she's been handling menopause.

The 54-year-old actress joined Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on "Red Table Talk" to discusses aging, her marriage, and raising kids.

Jada asked Hayek about her new film "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and how her character is going through menopause.

The Mexican-American actress said she wanted to play a woman in her 50s doing a ton of action scenes while her body was changing because it would be "hilarious."

"We had to convince some people," she revealed. "What matters is we go through it… there's a very important message behind [the movie]. There's no expiration date for women. You can kick a-- at any age, you hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age."

Hayek said she's personally been experiencing symptoms of menopause "for a long time now" and one, in particular, is that her breasts have grown.

In fact, her back is "suffering" because of it. "A lot of people say I had breast augmentation. I don't blame them. My boobs were smaller. They just have kept growing many, many sizes."

The "Eternals" star also spoke about how her emotions have been by aging and living life.

"As you grow older you feel things deeper," she said. "We let ourselves be more sensitive because we don't feel as threatened. As you get stronger, I think you get the luxury of letting yourself feel everything."

The producer also spoke about her marriage to her husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

"We've never said anything nasty to each other. No resentment," she admitted.

Hayek revealed that instead of arguing "we put all the energy in solving the problem. Never finding who to blame or you should have done this or that. All our energy goes into how do we solve this."

And one thing they try to be on the same page about is parenting their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

"I've been learning to get out of the way. Let [kids] be who they are. It's not easy," Hayek admitted. "You give them a voice, the first person they use it for is you."

"Empowerment also comes with understanding boundaries," she mused.