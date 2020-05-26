Sailor Brinkley-Cook opens up about eating disorder, body dysmorphia struggles

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook says she is confident in her skin despite struggling to get there.

The 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley opened up about her past struggles with achieving a "perfect" figure in a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend. She began her post by quoting a lyric from one of Kendrick Lamar's songs that says, "I'm so f--king sick and tired of the Photoshop."

"I've been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i'm not as skinny as i once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong," Brinkley-Cook's caption begins.

She continues: "As i come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the 'control' i once felt i had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote the caption under a slideshow of selfies where Cook models off a white two-piece bathing suit. She admitted that scrolling through Instagram and seeing flawless body after flawless body led to her epiphany that she's more than enough as she is in her own skin.

"I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body? What I've learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so f--king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life," she added.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum said she is done with wanting to conform.

"I'm so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of," she wrote.

She concluded the post with a positive message to her followers: "Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn't always look 'pleasant' and I am 100% imperfect human. And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You're body is so magical. That's all."