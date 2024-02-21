What are the SAG Awards? A look into the awards show exclusively honoring actors

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) exclusively honors actors and their accomplishments.

Shortly after the SAG Awards come the Academy Awards. Since there are film categories at the SAG Awards, there is typically a lot of overlap in terms of nominations between the two ceremonies.

Read on to learn more about the SAG Awards, and this year's nominees.

WHO HAS THE MOST OSCARS IN THE HISTORY OF THE ACADEMY AWARDS?

The SAG Awards will be streaming live on Netflix. The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The pre-show featuring guest arrivals and interviews will stream on Netflix, as well as YouTube and TikTok.

For the past few years, the SAG Awards have not had a host. Instead, presenters and winners fill up the allotted time for the show.

This year, presenters include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, Billie Eilish, Glen Powell and Melissa McCarthy.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ EARNS 13 OSCAR NOMINATIONS, BUT THESE OTHER MOVIES RECIEVED MORE

The SAG Awards pre-show will be hosted by Tan France from the Netflix series "Queer Eye" and Elaine Welteroth, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

SAG Award nominees and winners are chosen by a group of SAG members.

There are two different committees, one designated for motion pictures and the other for TV.

The members are randomly selected every year and are each made up of 2,500 individuals, according to SAG's website.

Currently, there are 160,000 individuals who are a part of SAG, according to their website.

The 160,000 members include announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers and editors, hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and representatives from other parts of the media.

BREAKING DOWN THE BAFTAS: A LOOK INTO THE BRITISH AWARDS SHOW

You must be invited to gain admission to the SAG Awards. For the most part, tickets are reserved for nominees, their guests and industry executives, according to SAG's website.

The phenomenon known as "Barbieheimer" has taken over another awards show. The two blockbuster movies of the summer, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," lead the way in SAG nominations with four each.

On the TV side, "Succession" received the most nominations with five.

Film

Motion Picture cast

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Penélope Cruz, "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: INSIGHT INTO HOLLYWOOD'S PRESTIGIOUS CELEBRATION

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Part One"

Television

Drama Series Ensemble

"The Crown"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Comedy Series Ensemble

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

David Oyelowo, "Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Bel Powley, "A Small Light"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

"Ahsoka"

"Barry"

"Beef"

"The Last of Us"

"The Mandalorian"