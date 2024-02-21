Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

What are the SAG Awards? A look into the awards show exclusively honoring actors

The SAG Awards recognizes actors in both film and television

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Sneak peek of how SAG awards are made Video

Sneak peek of how SAG awards are made

All-access pass with Michael Tammero

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) exclusively honors actors and their accomplishments. 

Shortly after the SAG Awards come the Academy Awards. Since there are film categories at the SAG Awards, there is typically a lot of overlap in terms of nominations between the two ceremonies. 

Read on to learn more about the SAG Awards, and this year's nominees. 

SAG Awards

The 2024 SAG Awards will be streaming on Netflix. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO HAS THE MOST OSCARS IN THE HISTORY OF THE ACADEMY AWARDS? 

  1. Where can I watch the SAG Awards?
  2. Who is hosting the SAG Awards?
  3. Who decides who is nominated and wins SAG Awards?
  4. How many SAG actors are there?
  5. Who can attend the SAG Awards?
  6. SAG Award nominations

1. Where can I watch the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards will be streaming live on Netflix. The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. 

The pre-show featuring guest arrivals and interviews will stream on Netflix, as well as YouTube and TikTok. 

2. Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

For the past few years, the SAG Awards have not had a host. Instead, presenters and winners fill up the allotted time for the show. 

This year, presenters include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, Billie Eilish, Glen Powell and Melissa McCarthy. 

Jennifer Aniston at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere

Jennifer Aniston will be one of the many presenters at the 2024 SAG Awards. (Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

‘OPPENHEIMER’ EARNS 13 OSCAR NOMINATIONS, BUT THESE OTHER MOVIES RECIEVED MORE 

The SAG Awards pre-show will be hosted by Tan France from the Netflix series "Queer Eye" and Elaine Welteroth, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

3. Who decides who is nominated and wins SAG Awards?

SAG Award nominees and winners are chosen by a group of SAG members. 

There are two different committees, one designated for motion pictures and the other for TV. 

The members are randomly selected every year and are each made up of 2,500 individuals, according to SAG's website. 

4. How many SAG actors are there?

Currently, there are 160,000 individuals who are a part of SAG, according to their website. 

The 160,000 members include announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers and editors, hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and representatives from other parts of the media. 

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" tied for the most SAG nominations. Each of the movies earned four. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

BREAKING DOWN THE BAFTAS: A LOOK INTO THE BRITISH AWARDS SHOW 

5. Who can attend the SAG Awards?

You must be invited to gain admission to the SAG Awards. For the most part, tickets are reserved for nominees, their guests and industry executives, according to SAG's website. 

6. SAG Award nominations

The phenomenon known as "Barbieheimer" has taken over another awards show. The two blockbuster movies of the summer, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," lead the way in SAG nominations with four each. 

On the TV side, "Succession" received the most nominations with five. 

Film 

Motion Picture cast

"American Fiction" 

"Barbie" 

"The Color Purple" 

"Killers of the Flower Moon" 

"Oppenheimer" 

Male Actor in a Leading Role 

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro" 

Colman Domingo, "Rustin" 

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers" 

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" 

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction" 

Female Actor in a Leading Role 

Annette Bening, "Nyad" 

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon" 

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction" 

Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things" 

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" 

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" 

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Penélope Cruz, "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: INSIGHT INTO HOLLYWOOD'S PRESTIGIOUS CELEBRATION 

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture 

"Barbie" 

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" 

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" 

"John Wick: Chapter 4" 

"Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Part One" 

Television 

Drama Series Ensemble

"The Crown" 

"The Gilded Age" 

"The Last of Us" 

"The Morning Show" 

"Succession" 

Comedy Series Ensemble 

"Abbott Elementary" 

"Barry" 

"The Bear" 

"Only Murders in the Building" 

"Ted Lasso" 

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries 

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers" 

Jon Hamm, "Fargo" 

David Oyelowo, "Bass Reeves" 

Tony Shalhoub, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" 

Steven Yeun, "Beef" 

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries 

Uzo Aduba, "Painkiller" 

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things" 

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry" 

Bel Powley, "A Small Light" 

Ali Wong, "Beef" 

Male Actor in a Drama Series 

Brian Cox, "Succession" 

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" 

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" 

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" 

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us" 

Female Actor in a Drama Series 

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" 

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" 

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us" 

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat" 

Sarah Snook, "Succession" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Male Actor in a Comedy Series 

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" 

Bill Hader, "Barry" 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" 

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" 

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" 

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" 

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" 

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" 

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series 

"Ahsoka" 

"Barry" 

"Beef" 

"The Last of Us" 

"The Mandalorian" 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending