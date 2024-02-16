Breaking down the BAFTAs: A look into the British awards show

Awards season is in full swing. Next up, the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs.

The British Award show will kick off Sunday, honoring the best of the best in film from the past year. The BAFTAs will be followed by the coveted Academy Awards March 10. Many movies nominated by one organization get nominations in the other, but there are often buzzworthy snubs.

Read on to learn more about the BAFTAs and the 2024 nominees.

Where are the BAFTAS? Who is hosting the BAFTAs? Where can I watch the BAFTAs? Do the BAFTA winners have to be British? Who are the 2024 BAFTA nominees?

1. Where are the BAFTAS?

The BAFTAs will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The event's first year being at the Royal Festival Hall was in 2023. Before that, the ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall.

Other past locations for the event were the Odeon Cinema and the Royal Opera House.

2. Who is hosting the BAFTAs?

David Tennant will put on his hosting hat for the 2024 BAFTAs.

The Scottish actor is known for his work in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who."

Jonathan Ross and Stephen Fry took turns taking over hosting duties for many years, with Fry hosting from 2002 to 2006, Ross taking over from 2007 to 2011 and Fry returning from 2012 through 2017.

Since then, new entertainers have taken over hosting duties, including Graham Norton, Rebel Wilson and Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond in 2023.

3. Where can I watch the BAFTAs?

In the U.K. the BAFTAs will be shown on BBC One. The red carpet will also be live on the BAFTA YouTube channel.

If you are watching in the U.S., the show will be available to stream on BritBox.

4. Do the BAFTA winners have to be British?

BAFTA winners do not have to be British, although there are a few categories dedicated to British works and professionals.

What makes a British film has been a commonly discussed topic, especially when "Gravity" won best British picture in 2014, raising some eyebrows. Many speculated about how the space movie could be considered a British film, but, as it turns out, it did meet the proper requirements.

According to BAFTA rules, for a film to be considered British, it must be an example of "outstanding and original British film-making," per the BBC.

The BFI cultural test is used to allocate films. In order for a project to be considered a British film, it has to score 18 out of 35 possible points.

Examples of questions in this cultural test are whether British locations are used and if the cast and crew are British.

There are only a small handful of BAFTA categories designated for British films only, like outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

5. Who are the 2024 BAFTA nominees?

Nominees for the BAFTAs and the Oscars generally go hand in hand, since they both honor excellence in film. For example, this year "Oppenheimer" leads the way in nominations for the Oscars and BAFTAs, with 13 nods in each.

"Poor Things" received 11 Oscars and BAFTA nominations.

Even though there are several similarities in terms of nominations between the two events, there were also some surprises. The lack of nominations for "Barbie" at the BAFTAs came as a shock. The movie is missing from the best film category at the BAFTAs but is up for the equivalent award at the Oscars.

Lily Gladstone is a frontrunner for best actress at the Oscars for her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon" but is absent from that category at the BAFTAs.

The British film "Saltburn" was not nominated for any Oscars but earned numerous nominations for a BAFTA, including outstanding British film. Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi are all up for awards as well. A performance of "Murder on the Dancefloor," by Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also be part of the BAFTAs. The song originally came out in 2001, but saw a spike in streams after the release of "Saltburn."

Below is a full list of nominees for the 2024 BAFTAs.

Best Film

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Outstanding British Film

"All of Us Strangers"

"How to Have Sex"

"Napoleon"

"The Old Oak"

"Poor Things"

"Rye Lane"

"Saltburn"

"Scrapper"

"Wonka"

"The Zone of Interest"

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry, "Blue Bag Life"

Christopher Sharp, "Bobi Wine: The People's President"

Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan, "Earth Mama"

Molly Manning Walker, "How to Have Sex"

Ella Glendining, "Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language

"20 Days in Mariupol"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

Documentary

"20 Days in Mariupol"

"American Symphony"

"Beyond Utopia"

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

"Wham!"

Animated Film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Director

Andrew Haigh, "All of Us Strangers"

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Alexander Payne, "The Holdovers"

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Original Screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

Adapted Screenplay

"All of Us Strangers"

"American Fiction"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Leading Actress:

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"

Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"

Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

Original Score

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"

Casting

"All of Us Strangers"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"How to Have Sex"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

Cinematography

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Editing

"Anatomy of A Fall"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Production Design

"Barbie"

"Killers of The Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Costume Design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Makeup & Hair

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Sound

"Ferrari"

"Maestro"

"Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Special Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Imposible-Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Poor Things"

British Short Animation

"Crab Day"

"Visible Mending"

"Wild Summon"

British Short Film

"Festival of Slaps"

"Gorka"

"Jellyfish and Lobster"

"Such a Lovely Day"

"Yellow"

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

