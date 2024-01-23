'Oppenheimer' earns 13 Oscar nominations, but these other movies received more

"Oppenheimer," a 2023 thriller, received 13 Oscar nominations ahead of the award show this year.

The Christopher Nolan-directed movie has already received praise at the start of the 2024 award season. The film walked away with five Golden Globe wins for best motion picture drama, best director, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role (Robert Downey Jr.), best performance by a male actor (Cillian Murphy) and best original score.

"Oppenheimer," a three-hour film, follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Murphy, primarily during his time leading the Manhattan Project during World War II, when an atomic bomb was created.

The 13 Oscar nods earned by "Oppenheimer" puts the movie on the leaderboard for most nominations for a single movie in the history of the award show.

The current record holders have received 14 nominations, and there are presently three movies from the past which have collected the honor. The last movie to see recognition 14 times ahead of the Oscars was "La La Land" in 2017. The movie won six out of the 14 categories.

That movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, two aspiring, but struggling artists in Los Angeles, won for best film editing, best original score, best original song for "City of Stars," best production design, best comedy and best director.

"Titanic" dominated the 1998 Oscar awards, where they were not only nominated for 14 awards, but they won an impressive 11 of them.

The movie covers historical events of the 1912 Titanic ship, with fictional elements effortlessly intertwined. Most of the film follows the love story of Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and Rose, played by Kate Winslet.

"Titanic" won for best picture, best director, best cinematography, best art direction-set direction, best costume design, best sound, best film editing, best sound effects editing, best visual effects and best music original dramatic score. Additionally, the film received the award for best original song for "My Heart Will Go On."

"Titanic" marked the first movie to earn 14 nominations since the 1950 film "All About Eve," starring Anne Baxter and Bette Davis.

For the 2024 Oscar Awards, "Oppenheimer" earned the most nominations of the year, and it was just shy of the record set by "All About Eve" and later accomplished by "Titanic" and "La La Land." "Poor Things" came in at a close second, with 11 nominations.

Among the nominations is a first for Emily Blunt, who earned a nod for best actress in a supporting role. Nolan is up for best director.

"Oppenheimer" is up for best picture, where it's up against "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest."

"Oppenheimer's" nominations include best actor in a leading role for Murphy's portrayal of the theoretical physicist and best actor in a supporting role for Downey Jr.

Rounding out "Oppenheimer's" nominations are best writing adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best production design, best film editing and best sound.