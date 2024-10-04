Expand / Collapse search
Music

Sabrina Carpenter blasts critics of her skimpy tour outfits: 'Don't come to the show'

'Espresso' singer Sabrina Carpenter is currently on her Short n' Sweet Tour

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Sabrina Carpenter hit back at criticism over her selection of lingerie outfits the pop star wears on tour.

Carpenter, 25, took the stage over the past two weeks in a handful of bodysuits and lace fits that have left some with a negative impression.

"But you'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," the "Taste" singer told TIME magazine. "And to that I just say, 'Don't come to the show,'and that’s OK."

"It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing," she added. "If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do."

SABRINA CARPENTER SCREAMS, RUNS FROM FIREWORKS DISPLAY DURING ONSTAGE PERFORMANCE

Sabrina Carpenter shows off outfit on stage

Sabrina Carpenter hit back at critics of her tour outfits. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

"Femininity is something that I've always embraced," she noted. "And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f---, then that's what that means."

Sabrina Carpenter twirls on stage

"Girl Meets World" star Sabrina Carpenter says she's embracing femininity with her lingerie-inspired looks on tour. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

Carpenter began her first arena tour on Sept. 23 in Colombus, Ohio. The former Disney star is expected to continue the Short n' Sweet Tour through March 2025, with her last stop in Milan, Italy.

The rising pop star has been figuring out how to handle the criticism, especially on social media.

"Someone told me this, whenever I would get upset or feel like I'm the only one getting criticized for something other people are able to do seemingly so freely: I'm the one that's seeing all the negative s--- about myself. My friends don't see that," she told TIME.

— Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter sings on tour

Sabrina Carpenter wears lace as she performs "because i liked a boy" on tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter wears pink and sparkles on stage

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the Short n' Sweet Tour on Sept. 29. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

Carpenter has seen massive success with her latest album, "Short N' Sweet." The sixth studio album for the "Girl Meets World" star was released Aug. 23.

The actress-turned-musician became the first female artist to chart three songs in the top 10 of the Billboard 100 for five consecutive weeks.

"Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste" have been trending since their release.

