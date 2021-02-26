Lady Gaga’s dog walker is expected to ‘make a full recovery,’ family says

The family of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan, who was shot in Los Angeles Wednesday night, has issued a statement revealing that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," his family in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

The family also thanked Gaga in the process for her support — stating, "Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

"Thank you very much for your interest and support. At this time we kindly ask that you respect our family’s privacy as we are focused on Ryan’s recovery," the statement concluded.

The 30-year-old was shot in the chest once before suspects stole two of the singer's three dogs.

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, also shared an update on the traumatizing situation with Fox News on Friday, telling us that the dog walker has since been moved out of the ICU.

"We are [relieved]. Stephanie's been communicating with him and he's out of intensive care. He's on the mend. We're thankful for that," Germanotta, a New York City businessowner, said.

The LAPD Headquarters released more information on Friday about the horrifying incident, with an update that there are two suspects in the case.

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, no question asked. Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Fox News has reached out to Ryan's family for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report