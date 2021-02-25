Lady Gaga's dad pleads for public's help after her dog walker shot, dogs stolen: 'Help us catch these creeps'

Lady Gaga's father is pleading for the public's help in locating the pop star's stolen French bulldogs and identifying the "creeps" who shot her dog walker.

Joe Germanotta spoke to Fox News early Thursday morning, just hours after a suspect shot Gaga's dog walker with a semi-automatic handgun in Los Angeles and got away with two of her three canines named Koji and Gustavo.

"Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed," Germanotta told us.

"Help us catch these creeps," the pop star's father added.

LADY GAGA OFFERING $500G AWARD AFTER SINGER'S DOG WALKER SHOT, TWO DOGS STOLEN

Germanotta said Gaga's dog walker, a 30-year-old male, is a "friend" of the family's. As of this writing, Germanotta was unaware of his current condition. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital, LAPD Public Information Officer Jeff Lee confirmed.

"Horrible people in LA," Germanotta continued. "Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong."

The "Born This Way" singer is offering a $500,000 reward for information about her dog's whereabouts. She's currently in Italy. Those with information on the case are asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lee told Fox News the department is treating the case as an "assault with a deadly weapon." Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

"The suspect was last observed in a white vehicle northbound of Sierra Bonita Avenue towards Hollywood Boulevard," Lee added. "No arrest has been made yet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cops say the shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue.

A rep for Gaga did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.