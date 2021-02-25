Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, singer's two dogs stolen: report

A man who is reportedly Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot in Los Angeles Wednesday night and suspects made off with two of the singer's three dogs.

Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Lee confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that a 30-year-old male was shot just before 10 pm on Wednesday.

"Last night at around 9:40 pm a shooting took place in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The male unknown suspect fired a gunshot from an unknown location striking the 30-year-old male white victim," Lee said.

Lee said the department is treating the case as an "assault with a deadly weapon," noting that the weapon used was a semi-automatic handgun.

The officer also confirmed two French bulldogs -- reportedly believed to belong to Gaga -- "were taken" during the incident.

"The suspect was last observed in a white vehicle northbound of Sierra Bonita Avenue towards Hollywood Boulevard. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in unknown condition," Lee added. "No arrest has been made yet."

The officer said while he cannot confirm the identity or occupation of the male victim at this time, detectives are still investigating the case. A rep for Gaga did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.