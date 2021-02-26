Description of Lady Gaga's dog robbery suspects released by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department has released new descriptions of two of the men who allegedly were involved in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and theft of two of her French bulldogs.

On Friday, the LAPD said in a press release that two suspects are allegedly Black males, between the ages of 20 and 25, wearing dark clothing, and were seen in a white four-door Nissan Altima.

"On February 24, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking three French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd," the release described.

"The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima four door. Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint. The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle."

LADY GAGA OFFERING $500G AWARD AFTER SINGER'S DOG WALKER SHOT, TWO DOGS STOLEN

Suspect 1, who shot Fischer, was said to have blond dreadlocks and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Fischer, a 30-year-old male, is currently in stable condition. Meanwhile, the two dogs -- named Koji and Gustav -- are still missing. Gaga's third dog, Miss Asia, was able to get away.

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, no question asked. Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

LADY GAGA'S DOG WALKER IN 'STABLE CONDITION'

The pop star's father, Joe Germanotta, shared an update on the traumatizing situation with Fox News on Friday, telling us that the dog walker has since been moved out of the ICU.

"We are [relieved]. Stephanie's been communicating with him and he's out of intensive care. He's on the mend. We're thankful for that," Germanotta, a New York City businessowner, said.

Meanwhile, Fischer's family released a statement to Rolling Stone on Friday saying he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the Fischer family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

LADY GAGA'S DOG WALKER SHOOTING CAPTURED ON VIDEO

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return," the family added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department confirmed the investigation is "ongoing" and anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.