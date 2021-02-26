Lady Gaga's dog walker in 'stable condition,' cops searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery

Lady Gaga's dog walker is in stable condition after he was shot in Los Angeles Wednesday night by suspects who made off with two of the singer's three dogs.

The LAPD Headquarters released more information Thursday night about the horrifying incident, with an update that there are officially two suspects in the case.

"On February 24, 2021 at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking three French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd. The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima four door," the LAPD's statement reads on social media.

"Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint. The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle," it continues.

Police are describing the first suspect as "a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a semi-automatic handgun."

A second suspect is described as "a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing."

Also late Thursday, the LAPD named Lady Gaga as the owner of the stolen dogs. The department also shared that her dog walker -- a 30-year-old male victim -- is "in stable condition."

On Thursday, the pop star's father, Joe Germanotta, told Fox News the "whole family is upset" over the incident. Germanotta also noted that the singer's dog walker is a "friend."

"Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong," Germanotta said, adding a plea to the public to "help us catch these creeps."

Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs whose names are Koji and Gustavo. Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Members of the public who have videos or photos of the incident are asked to send information to SAFELATIPS@lapd.online.

The department confirmed the investigation is "ongoing" but anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Brown at 213-486-6840, to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) during non-business hours or on weekends. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips."