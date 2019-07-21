Ryan Adams breaks silence after sexual misconduct allegations, suggests musical comeback

Ryan Adams spoke out for the first time in months following a flurry of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse allegations he faced in a bombshell New York Times report in February, hinting that he was gunning for a comeback.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon," the 44-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Because the truth matters. It’s what matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time.”

"All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us. This madness and misunderstanding. There’s enough of that in this world My work was always meant to be a map for the lost," he continued. "I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable. Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying. So, soon... because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better."

"I didn’t have an easy life. I lost my brother the day the Prisoner Tour ended. Every night wondering if he would be alive. He was proud of me. My family and my friends were there for that. And so many great fans. For the Meineres [sic] community who suffer every day. This music was for then. It mattered. And that was always for it to help."

"I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records," he wrote.

Adams concluded, "Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing. I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered."

Adams' ex-wife, "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, accused the rocker of emotional abuse and manipulative behavior, alleging that he effectively curbed her music career during their marriage.

His' ex-fiancee Megan Butterworth accused Adams of being emotionally abusive and physically intimidating her, but made clear that he never actually physically abused her.

A 20-year-old fan also alleged that Adams engaged in sexual conversations with her online when she was just 14 years old, accusing the singer of exposing himself to her over Skype. The New York Times reported that Adams never met Ava in person, noting that they reviewed 3,217 text messages between Adams and Ava that were sent over a nine-month period when she was 15 and 16 years old.

Another accuser, Phoebe Bridgers, said Adams had a "network of enablers" that allowed his alleged behavior to continue.

Adams' attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement of Ava's claims, “If, in fact, this woman was underage, Mr. Adams was unaware."

After the Times article went viral, Adams tweeted, "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly."

"But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false," he added. "I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," he concluded. "I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."