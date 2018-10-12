Ryan Adams says he doesn’t remember marrying Mandy Moore because he was on so many painkillers

Singer Ryan Adams said he doesn't remember marrying “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore in 2009 because he was high on painkillers.

“When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops,” Adams, 43, tweeted, according to People. The post has since been deleted.

The Twitter rant was in response to an interview in which Moore opened up to Glamour about her seven-year marriage to the singer.

“I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own,” Moore told Glamour. “Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person.”

Moore also said she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck leading up to the divorce" and that her "career and friendships suffered for it.”

“I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it,” Moore said of the divorce. “When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Adams and Moore’s divorce was finalized in 2016.

Adams took to Twitter to respond to his ex-wife’s comments.

“[Moore] didn’t like the Melvins or ‘Blade Runner.’ Doomed from the start…If only I could remember the start lol,” he tweeted.

Adams continued to tweet about Moore, responding to a wave of questions from others on social media. He also claimed he had never written a song about the actress.

On Thursday, the singer apologized for his tweets.

“I apologize for my remarks,” he said. “I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or OK to lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”