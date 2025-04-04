Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault

Comedian Russell Brand was charged Friday with five counts of rape and sexual assault

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Russell Brand has been charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault by London's Metropolitan Police.

The charges were issued against the comedian on Friday, according to a press release from police. The charges include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2005, and were reported by four different women. Brand has previously denied the allegations, calling them "very, very hurtful." He's also said that any sexual encounters he's had were "always consensual."

russell brand holding mic

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2 in relation to these charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

