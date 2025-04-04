Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault

Russell Brand has been charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault by London's Metropolitan Police.

The charges were issued against the comedian on Friday, according to a press release from police. The charges include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2005, and were reported by four different women. Brand has previously denied the allegations, calling them "very, very hurtful." He's also said that any sexual encounters he's had were "always consensual."

He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2 in relation to these charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.