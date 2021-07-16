Ruby Rose says her ‘Batwoman’ latex costume caused an allergic reaction: ‘It was out of a scary movie’

Playing a superhero isn’t always fun.

Over a year after announcing her departure from The CW’s "Batwoman," Ruby Rose detailed what it was really like to suit up for the leading role.

"I did find out that I was allergic to latex," said the 35-year-old during a recent appearance on Australia’s "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

"Unfortunately, my mask is latex," the Australian model and actress explained. "I was getting worse and worse because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions. I took off the [mask] at the end, and my whole face was just hives. My throat was all messed up."

"It was like it was out of a scary movie," Rose added.

Rose previously told Entertainment Weekly that she needed back surgery after an accident on set. However, that wasn’t the reason for her departure. On SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," Rose said the COVID-19 lockdown prompted her to reflect on her involvement with the show and whether she wanted to continue.

In May 2020, it was announced that Rose was quitting "Batwoman" after one season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement obtained by People magazine at the time. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

In response, Warner Bros., The CW and Berlanti Productions released their own statement.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," the statement read, as quoted by the outlet.

The statement also thanked Rose for her "contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best."

The show, which premiered in October 2019, starred Rose as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne, three years after Batman’s sudden disappearance.