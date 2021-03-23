Ruby Rose breaks silence on 'Batwoman' recasting her character: 'Nothing but good vibes'

Ruby Rose spoke out after the CW series "Batwoman" finally recast her role.

In 2018, Rose was announced as the first lesbian superhero to headline a TV show with her role as Kate Kane in the networks’ ever-growing franchise based on DC Comics superheroes. However, after appearing in the first season of the show, the actress shocked the world when she announced she was quitting the series despite it being renewed for a second season.

Although actress Javicia Leslie was brought in to play a different character, replacing Kane behind the mask, the penultimate episode of Season 2 surprised audiences when it revealed that Kate Kane had been recast with actress Wallis Day.

While the move seemingly closes the door on Rose returning to the franchise in the future, the actress took to her Instagram Story the following day to show the world that there are no hard feelings about the decision.

"I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate @wallisday yesterday," Rose said in response to a photo tribute to her version of Kane posted by a fan. "I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when it aired so I forgot to."

She added: "I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt. I feel great I have nothing but good vibes."

Rose remained relatively quiet about the reason for her departure from the show after initially announcing she was leaving. Producers and The CW released a statement at the time saying they supported the actress’ decision.

In August, though, Rose spoke to Entertainment Weekly and elaborated on her decision, noting that a back injury she suffered on set led to a surgery that contributed to her deciding she needed to take some time off.

However, she stopped short of saying that was the sole reason for the choice.

"It wasn't so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn't get to finish the real finale because of COVID," she says. "You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they've been so respectful to me."