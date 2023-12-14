This royal tradition keeps Prince William and Kate Middleton separated on Christmas morning

Exchanging presents, sending Christmas cards, attending church service and gathering for a family feast are all common traditions on the agenda for Christmas in the royal family.

A not-so common tradition that the family partakes in is eating apart from their spouse on Christmas morning.

The royal tradition of men and woman being separated for breakfast is a custom that keeps Prince William and Kate Middleton apart on Christmas morning.

A former royal chef for many members of the royal family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, gave the public a look inside the life of a royal on Christmas day.

"On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms," Darren McGrady wrote in the Daily Mail in 2017. "The male royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11:00 a.m. church service at St Mary Magdalene. When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks."

The former royal chef did not disclose why men and woman eat their breakfast apart on Christmas morning.

Christmas Eve is another day full of festivities. According to the royal website, Christmas Eve is when gifts are exchanged among members of the family. It's also a time for a festive feast.

"The first time the Royals congregate on Christmas Eve is for afternoon tea at 4pm, often in the ornate Sandringham saloon under its exquisitely painted ceiling," McGrady explained per the Daily Mail. "It involves a large cake, usually a ginger cake or honey and cream sponge; a fruit cake would clash with the following day’s Christmas cake. Small cakes and scones feature alongside finger sandwiches (crusts off, served in squares) filled with ham and English mustard, Sage Derby cheese and Branston Pickle or Coronation chicken, with a pot of Earl Grey tea."

Christmas cards, caroling and an annual broadcast are among other royal family holiday traditions.

Creating Christmas cards is a royal tradition that has been prevalent within the family for many years. According to the royal website, the late queen used to send out around 750 cards each year, which featured a family photo.

William and Kate released their 2023 family Christmas card on their official Instagram. The black and white photo featured William and Kate, along with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

A newer Christmas tradition was started by Kate in 2021, when she began hosting the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminister Abbey, featuring performances by special guests. This is often attended by many royal family members.

George V started the tradition of a Christmas broadcast in 1932, and Queen Elizabeth II took over after the death of her father, George VI. In 1957, the broadcasts became televised.

In the broadcast, issues and concerns are shared, as well as a Christmas message to the people. Last year marked the first Christmas broadcast made by King Charles III, just months after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Volunteer efforts are conducted throughout the year by the royal family and this continues through Christmas.

Ahead of the holidays, Kate brought her three children to a Baby Bank in Maidenhead to help prepare gift bags full of toys, clothes, books and more for those in need.

Prince William also conducted charitable work by volunteering at a Christmas lunch to help homeless individuals.