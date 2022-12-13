Celebrity Christmas traditions: Tim Allen, Blake Shelton, Christie Brinkley on a 'good-old fashioned' holiday

Christmas is almost here, and celebrities are ready to celebrate!

While speaking with Fox News Digital, stars shared their favorite Christmas traditions and what they look forward to most each holiday season.

"Other than watching the kids and their eyes light up when they open their gifts from Santa, I would say the food," country singer Jessie James Decker said. "I love cooking, and every Christmas day I create this big 10-12 course meal that everyone gets excited about. My parents come, my siblings come, the cousins. We all come to my house, and I've got this really long table that sits like 12 people. And so I come up with this massive 10-12 course meal, and everyone waits for it."

While she says she always keeps the menu a secret from her family, it usually consists of "a pre-cocktail, a post-cocktail, appetizers," and she will almost always "do some sort of pasta and then some sort of meat."

"I really do it up," Decker admitted. "I love cooking, and I'm good at cooking. And so everyone gets really hyped, and I'm very excited about the menu and putting it together."

TIM ALLEN ON GETTING BACK INTO THE SANTA SUIT AND WHY RETIREMENT IS NOT IN HIS VOCABULARY

Tim Allen says his favorite part of Christmas is lighting his Christmas tree with his family. He jokes that he feels "like Chevy Chase in a movie," when he realizes there are bulbs that have gone out.

"It's unbelievable, but it frustrates me every year for the same thing," he noted, adding that his family always ends up laughing at the situation.

"Currently, I get to volunteer at a soup kitchen and have for years and years, and have so much fun with other comedians serving meals up." — Tim Allen

Allen also loves to give back during the holidays. "Currently, I get to volunteer at a soup kitchen and have for years and years, and have so much fun with other comedians serving meals up. And it's not blowing a charity horn, I'm just saying we have so much freaking fun. Comics serving people, there's nothing like it," Allen explained. "I do it with my family, and we all enjoy it so much, and we just love being able to be asked to do it."

Country star Blake Shelton's Christmas traditions revolve around his wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons, showering them with gifts and spending time with them in his hometown.

"For Christmas this year, it’s just going to be a lot of food, I like food," Shelton explained. "We spoil the kids, Gwen really spoils the kids, and hopefully we can spend as much time out in the country in Oklahoma as possible."

"For Christmas this year, it’s just going to be a lot of food, I like food." — Blake Shelton

Like Decker, "Grey's Anatomy" and "Private Practice" star Kate Walsh's holiday plans also revolve around good food. "I usually do a big Christmas Eve dinner, and we're going back to New York for Christmas this year, so I will be doing a big [Christmas] there with a bunch of family and friends, so I’m really excited about that," she shared.

For Christian singer Matthew West, Christmas is all about spending time with his family. He explains because he is "a traveling musician and being gone is the story of my year," the minute he arrives home for the holidays, it immediately feels like Christmas.

MELISSA JOAN HART: I WON'T SHY AWAY FROM MY FAITH AND VALUES

"One of my favorite things is I take my daughters, I surprise them, and I buy them an outfit that they can get all dressed up in, and then I take them on a special Christmas date," West explained to Fox News Digital. "We'll go see the ballet, or we'll go have a fancy dinner or something like that. That usually takes place the week of Christmas, and it's just the most special thing ever."

Christie Brinkley loves Christmas and has ever since she was a child, saying her mom "loved creating magic" and a "magical atmosphere" during the holiday season, something she has carried over into her adult life, bringing that same feeling to her children.

"I love Christmas, and I love decorating. When the kids were little, I loved recreating all the magic. I would put the train track around the tree, and all of that stuff. I love a good old-fashioned Christmas," Brinkley said during an appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna." "Whenever I come across a Christmas carol, I print it up, I tie it together with my used ribbons from all the gifts, so it's festive, and then I pass out the books, so everybody knows the lyrics, so we can sing three verses of ‘Silent Night.'"

Actress Melissa Joan Hart told Fox News Digital that she and her family celebrate Christmas "in so many ways" including decorating their home. She explained "we always obviously put our nativity out, as well as our tree and everything else." She also instills her own childhood traditions in her kids like attending Christmas mass on Christmas Eve.

"We always make sure we remember the reason for the season, and in general, just try and find places to inspire joy and hope, and all the things that the season is supposed to represent, like doing service work, going to the local food bank, donating gifts to kids in need, that kind of thing," Hart said.

"Desperate Housewives" alum James Denton makes Christmas all about family, and since he and his kids are based in Los Angeles, he travels to Tennessee to see his brother and sister. "I don’t get to see them very often," he explained to Fox News Digital, "so we always try and get together over the holidays."

"All My Children" alum Cameron Mathison has so many holiday traditions with his family, he says they often have a hard time fitting all of them into one month, explaining one of the biggest traditions of the year, decorating their house, comes in November right after Thanksgiving.

"We’re a big traditions family," Mathison told Fox News Digital.

"We go ice skating every Christmas Eve; we read a certain series of books before the kids go to bed before Santa comes at night; we make sugar cookies with my mom’s recipe that she made as a kid, that I made with her [and] that now, I make with my kids every Christmas; we make mince meat tarts, which is a British tradition – we have so many traditions," Mathison explained. "It’s so fun. It’s actually hard to get them all in. We got to start picking just our favorites because it’s just too much."

"It’s so fun. It’s actually hard to get them all in. We got to start picking just our favorites because it’s just too much." — Cameron Mathison

"NCIS" actress Katrina Law is just starting to make new holiday traditions with her 4-year-old daughter. She recently tried making "salt dough ornaments," saying: "I don’t know how we're not gonna do this every single year."

"Between the simplicity and the ease of it, and then the creativity and the cookie cutting, and then you paint them, and then you put glitter, and then she loves wrapping it to give it out as gift, and she's so proud of that. I love that, and so I think that's a good one to keep," Law explained.

"Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett says he is excited to watch his former co-star Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas movie, "Falling for Christmas," on Dec. 25, noting he is always ready to support his friend.

"My favorite holiday tradition is turning off all the lights in the house, except for the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, and listening to ‘Silent Night,' because just like the song says, it’s the one time a year where all is calm, and all is bright," Bennett added.

Michael Buble's favorite part of Christmas is getting to spend time with his family, and "that people are listening to (his music) constantly," admitting he "loves" it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Andrew Walker reflected on the Christmas traditions from his childhood, saying he would get together with his musically-talented family. "We'd eat, and then we'd go into the family room, my mom would play piano. My cousins sing, my aunt and uncle sing, I sing a little bit, and so we'd get together and just play music," he recalled to Fox News Digital. "Now, it's just spending time with my kids and the magic of Christmas."

He continued, "We go back to Montreal every year, my wife and I are both from Montreal, Canada, so usually we get a white Christmas. We do a lot of the things I used to do as a kid. We go see Santa Claus, we go to the ice rink and skate on the outdoor rinks, we go spend some time at cottages, so it's really just like the quintessential Christmas. All the Christmas things that you'd imagine, we do."