©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince William, Kate Middleton share 2023 family Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales beamed as they posed with their sons Prince George and Prince Louis, and their daughter Charlotte in the black and white photo that they shared for the holidays

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘planning their legacy amid Endgame Video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘planning their legacy amid Endgame

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals how the Prince and Princess of Wales are choosing to put duty first following the publication of the newest bombshell book.

Prince William and Kate Middleton beamed as they posed with their children in a black and white holiday card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, were pictured with sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, in a black and white photo that they shared to X on Saturday.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," they wrote alongside the image, adding emojis of a red heart and a Christmas tree.

The royals were all clad in white button-down shirts which William, Kate and Charlotte paired with jeans while George and Louis opted for black pants.

William and George wore black shoes while Kate had on white sneakers and Louis and Charlotte donned black and white sneakers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, George and Louis gathered around Charlotte, who sat in a black leather chair.

William, Kate and their children also kept it casual in the Christmas card that they released last year. The family was all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand down a path in a photo released by Kensington Palace.

prince william kate middleton prince george prince louis princess charlotte christmas card

William, Kate and their children were all smiles in the Christmas card that they released last year.  (Matt Porteous/Prince and Princess of Wales/ Kensington Palace via AP)

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!" the royal couple's official Twitter account wrote alongside the photo, adding an emoji of a Christmas tree.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of their family," a statement from the couple read via Access Hollywood.

The statement continued, "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk."

prince william kate middleton and kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales frequently spend holidays and vacations at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. (Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

The royal family were all casually clad in the snap with William and Kate both donning dark-blue jeans. Kate wore a long-sleeved white floral top with white sneakers while William paired his jeans with a dark-blue button-down shirt.

George had on a light blue polo shirt with navy blue shorts and Louis sported a striped polo with blue jean shorts. Charlotte also wore blue jeans shorts, which she paired with a short-sleeved red-trimmed blue top.

Though the family's main residence previously was Kensington Palace, they recently moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. However they frequently spend holidays and vacations at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate after their wedding in 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids on a large aircraft

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their children on an aircraft that will be at the Royal International Air Tattoo show. (Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

