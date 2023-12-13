Expand / Collapse search
Royals

Kate Middleton, joined by children George, Charlotte and Louis, prepared gift bags ahead of the holidays

The Princess of Wales and her three children spent time volunteering ahead of the holidays

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals how the Prince and Princess of Wales are choosing to put duty first following the publication of the newest bombshell book.

The royal family is giving back to those in need ahead of the holidays. 

In a newly released video from the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, prepared gift bags filled with toys, clothes, books and more. 

Middleton and her children headed to a Baby Bank in Maidenhead, about six miles from their home in Windsor, where they donated their time.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The holiday is in full swing for the royal family. The Princess of Wales and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, spent time packaging toys for kids in need ahead of the holiday. The royal family also recently put out a 2023 Christmas photo.  (Getty Images)

The video starts with Middleton pulling up to the location with her kids and unloading belongings for donation from a car. 

Once inside, a staff member tells the children "what we would like you to do is try and choose some presents for some children who are similar age to you guys." 

The children rummage through the donated items and help package them.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has done charitable work in the past focusing on initiatives supporting youth.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While sifting through the toys, young Louis finds a toy gorilla, which he holds up and says, "This is a big guy!" 

"You can see how rewarding this work is," Middleton tells George in the clip. "Knowing that you're helping out others." 

Baby Banks in the U.K. are a vital resource for a number of families with young children struggling to make ends meet. 

"With a quarter of families with a child under five years of age living in poverty in the U.K., Baby Banks provide a vital lifeline for those in all sorts of challenging circumstances," a statement from the released video says. 

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince Charlotte all participated in volunteer work ahead of the holidays with their mom.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This is the fifth year the Maidenhead center has hosted a holiday event like this one. 

The video of the royal family's volunteer efforts was filmed last month and released to the public Monday. 

Volunteer efforts ahead of the holidays have continued for the royal family. On Tuesday, a series of photos were released by the Prince and Princess of Wales, showing Prince William volunteering at a Christmas lunch to support homeless individuals at the Passage's Resource Centre. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

