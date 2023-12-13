Kate Middleton, joined by children George, Charlotte and Louis, prepared gift bags ahead of the holidays

The royal family is giving back to those in need ahead of the holidays.

In a newly released video from the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, prepared gift bags filled with toys, clothes, books and more.

Middleton and her children headed to a Baby Bank in Maidenhead, about six miles from their home in Windsor, where they donated their time.

The video starts with Middleton pulling up to the location with her kids and unloading belongings for donation from a car.

Once inside, a staff member tells the children "what we would like you to do is try and choose some presents for some children who are similar age to you guys."

The children rummage through the donated items and help package them.

While sifting through the toys, young Louis finds a toy gorilla, which he holds up and says, "This is a big guy!"

"You can see how rewarding this work is," Middleton tells George in the clip. "Knowing that you're helping out others."

Baby Banks in the U.K. are a vital resource for a number of families with young children struggling to make ends meet.

"With a quarter of families with a child under five years of age living in poverty in the U.K., Baby Banks provide a vital lifeline for those in all sorts of challenging circumstances," a statement from the released video says.

This is the fifth year the Maidenhead center has hosted a holiday event like this one.

The video of the royal family's volunteer efforts was filmed last month and released to the public Monday.

Volunteer efforts ahead of the holidays have continued for the royal family. On Tuesday, a series of photos were released by the Prince and Princess of Wales, showing Prince William volunteering at a Christmas lunch to support homeless individuals at the Passage's Resource Centre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report