Prince William, Kate Middleton's family called out for alleged Photoshop fail in new holiday photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales' attempt to spread holiday cheer backfired after they were accused of Photoshop mishaps.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their joint Instagram account over the weekend and shared the family's 2023 Christmas card, which included their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

There are over 20,000 comments on the post – many pointing out some alleged errors fans saw in the photo.

"Photoshop fail!! There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer did not notice?? Omg," one user wrote, adding a shocked emoji.

Another asked, "Is Prince Louis missing a finger…?"

"It's all PHOTOSHOP.. PRINCE LOUIS IS MISSING A FINGER. VERY BAD EDITING," a third user commented.

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Not all the comments criticized the family photo. Many fans of the royal family praised William and Middleton's children for being so grown up in the latest family portrait.

"The children look so grown up. Charlotte is image of her dad and Louis his mum," one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

"George and Charlotte look so grown up!" another added.

Another Instagram user added, "Stop it right now! I remember when all these babies were born! Look how grown they are."

The royal family's 2023 Christmas card was in black and white. William, George and Louis appeared to be wearing dark pants with white button-downs. The women in the family, Kate and Charlotte, wore jeans with white blouses.

Shortly after the royal family shared their festive photo, William and Middleton uploaded a video to Instagram showing themselves and their children packaging gifts for children in need.

The video was filmed at The Baby Bank in Maidenhead last month, very close to the family's residence in Windsor, west of London.

"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society. Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the video.

They continued, "Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children."

The film, shot by Will Warr, showed George, Charlotte and Louis running around the donation shelves, selecting toys, clothes and books to fill bags for children their own age.

A report released Sunday by the Centre for Social Justice concluded that the gulf between mainstream society and those stuck in poverty would soon rival that of the Victorian era. The study also found that lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic had a "catastrophic effect on the nation’s social fabric.’’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.