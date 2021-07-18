Royal family wishes Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall a 'happy' 74th birthday

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 74th birthday on Saturday, July 17, and members of the royal family made sure to send over their well wishes on her special day.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, made sure to wish Camilla a happy birthday first from The Royal Family Twitter account early Saturday morning, which featured a portrait of the smiling duchess.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH," the tweet said.

Minutes after Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted out the same message from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account, per royal protocol.

Instead of the close-up of Camilla in a green jacket and scarf, William and Kate opted for an image that shows the royal consort in a cream gown.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to not have issued a public birthday message to the Duchess of Cornwall through their Archewell charity website, the independent royals are unable to post updates to the Sussex Royal Instagram account they retired when they stepped away in March 2020.

Prince Charles and Camilla thanked everyone who wished the duchess well on her birthday Saturday morning.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall," the couple’s tweet from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall read.

Camilla joined the British royal family on April 9, 2005, when she married the Prince of Wales in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall in Windsor.

The Duchess of Cornwall supports the queen and is dedicated to a number of charitable works. Camilla has become the patron or president of "approximately 100 charities" since her marriage to Prince Charles, according to her royal profile.