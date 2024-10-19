Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea arrested for child neglect, drug possession

Rosie O’Donnell’s eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested on charges of child neglect and drug possession.

According to court docs obtained by Fox News Digital, Chelsea, 27, was charged with multiple felony counts including possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer on Oct. 14.

The documents filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court additionally listed that Chelsea was charged with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, drug possession including THC and illegally obtained prescriptions, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse on Sept. 17.

Chelsea is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

The mom-of-four welcomed a son, Atlas, in October 2023, daughter Avery Lynn in February 2022, Riley in January 2021 and Skylar Rose in December 2018.

Her arrests come after she was previously estranged from her mother.

In 2018, Rosie spoke out about their relationship on "The Talk."

"I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, (the relationship being tested did make it stronger) because we went through some really public troubled times," Rosie said, according to People.



"She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other. When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."

Although they appear to have reconciled, Rosie and Chelsea have a tumultuous history together.

In 2017, Rosie claimed her then-estranged adoptive daughter Chelsea capitalized on the suicide of her ex-wife Michelle Rounds. Chelsea is Rosie’s adopted daughter with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.

During the same year, Chelsea was interviewed by Inside Edition alongside her then-husband Nick Alliegro.

"Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done," she said. Chelsea added that "someday" she hoped to make peace with her mom at the time.

In 2015, Rosie announced Chelsea had gone missing from their New York home.

She was found a week later and subsequently moved to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother, Deanna Micoley.

Actress and comedian Rosie has welcomed four other children since 1995 – Parker, Blake, Vivienne and Dakota.