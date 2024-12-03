Rosie O’Donnell hopes daughter gets help to turn life around after latest arrest

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter faces additional drug charges after being arrested for a third time.

Authorities charged Chelsea O'Donnell with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine along with the felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs, according to court records viewed by Fox News Digital. She was also charged with two counts of possession/illegally obtaining prescription drugs and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Chelsea also now faces two felony charges of bail jumping.

Rosie addressed her daughter's latest arrest on Instagram, saying she hopes she gets "the help she needs."

"so yes this is true - after being bailed out by her birth mother - chelsea was arrested again - and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction - we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," the TV star wrote on Dec. 3.

Chelsea's arrest occurred after police in Niagra, Wisconsin, pulled over a car for loud exhaust, a police report obtained by Fox News Digital read.

The daughter of "The View" star was a passenger in the vehicle. After noticing "pick marks" on Chelsea's face, the officer asked for an I.D.

The officer ran Chelsea's information, realizing she was out on bond for separate charges. Chelsea had been arrested in Marinette and Oconto County in September and October for child neglect and drug possession.

Authorities recovered a "clear smoking device" on Chelsea's person, according to the documents. Residue found inside the device tested positive for methamphetamine.

After being taken to Marinette County Jail, a prescription pill bottle was also found with Chelsea. The bottle contained a handful of pills along with a crystal-like substance.

Chelsea's bond of $7,500 was paid on Nov. 25, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Chelsea appeared via Zoom in court on Dec. 2 where an attorney was assigned to the case. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 11. She was bailed out by her birth mother, according to Rosie's social media post.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Chelsea, 27, was previously charged with multiple felony counts on Oct. 14 and Sept. 17.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.