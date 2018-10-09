Roseanne is 'missed' on 'The Conners,' John Goodman says

John Goodman, of ABC's "The Conners," said Monday night that his former co-star, Roseanne Barr, has been missed in the weeks after the show "Roseanne" was abruptly cancelled.

"She is missed, definitely. After that many years, it's like a family," Goodman said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream."

Goodman thanked Barr for giving up "a lot so that people could work," the report said. Barr had tweeted racist sentiments about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett in May.

ABC cancelled the show "Roseanne" hours after Barr's tweet.

Goodman said after the controversy, he "crashed for a couple of weeks," according to The Reporter.

“All kinds of weird stuff happened. My wife got sick right after that. Then I fell down the stairs,” he said, Mediate reported.

The network announced a new series, "The Conners" centered on Goodman's character and the Conner family.

Kimmel asked if the exit of Barr's character would be explored in the new show, and Goodman promised it would be, but he couldn't go into specific details.

"Same family, minus mom," Goodman said, according to the report. "They (the network) don't like me talking about it."

"The Conners" premieres next week on ABC.