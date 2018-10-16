Roseanne Barr's fate on 'The Conners' revealed in season premiere

The fate of Roseanne Barr's character on her namesake show was revealed on Tuesday night - four months after ABC axed the reboot because she tweeted racist remarks about an Obama-era official.

SPOILER WARNING

"The Conners," the "Roseanne" spinoff which had its premiere on Tuesday, revealed that matriarch Roseanne died in her sleep after taking pills.

The show opened with the Conners quickly addressing the departure, but her death was soon confirmed after sister Jackie Harris received a call about the autopsy, which revealed the cause of death.

"They think that she must've taken the pills right before bed, and with her health issues, it was enough to stop her breathing," Jackie told family members.

"It doesn't make any sense," husband Dan chimed in. "I got her knees fixed, I flushed all her pills."

One of Roseanne's daughters, Becky, then said she found a bottle of prescription pills in Roseanne's closet — which Dan noticed weren't even prescribed to her, but rather to Marcy Belinger.

Later, the Conners find more pain pills stashed in the kitchen freezer — sparking daughter Darlene to ask: "Wow, so mom was just hiding pills all over?"

Belinger then confronted Dan, claiming that Roseanne begged her for painkillers because her knee wasn't healing. Darlene reveals the pills found in the freezer, acknowledging that Rosanne "was getting pills from lots of people."

Barr announced her character's death in September, making it clear that she was not happy with the show's decision. She said it was disrespectful to fans "who loved that family" on the original series.

ABC canceled the show in May after Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, who worked in the Obama administration, is like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby." Jarrett is African-American and was born in Iran.

Barr’s original show ran from 1988 until 1997, and was rebooted in 2018 for a tenth season. “The Conners” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.