Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sitcom
Published
Last Update September 17

Roseanne Barr says her 'Conners' character gets killed off by opioid overdose

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky, | Fox News
Roseanne Barr at the "Roseanne" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Roseanne Barr at the "Roseanne" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Vera Anderson/WireImage)

Roseanne Barr revealed how her character will get killed off on the upcoming spinoff of "Roseanne" after she was fired from the ABC series in May for writing a racist tweet.

Barr told Brandon Straka on his YouTube show "Walk Away," that the writers of the ABC spinoff "The Conners" elected to have her character die by overdosing on opioids.

"Oh ya, they killed her," she said. "They have her die of an opioid overdose."

ABC STAR VOICES SUPPORT FOR ROSEANNE BARR: 'WE OVERREACT TO EVERY LITTLE THING'

A rep for "The Conners" did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Barr made it clear she was not happy with her character's fate saying it was disrespectful to fans "who loved that family" on the original series.

"There’s nothing I can do about it," Barr admitted. "It's done. It’s over."

Barr's former co-star John Goodman revealed previously that her character would die in the spin-off but did not say how. ABC has yet to comment on how they will handle Barr's character's death.

‘LAST MAN STANDING’ STAR TIM ALLEN ON THE DIFFICULTY OF TRYING NOT TO OFFEND PEOPLE: ‘IT’S LIKE DANCING ON THE THINNEST OF ICE’

Barr made headlines after she tweeted in May that former President Barack Obama’s aide, Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American and was born in Iran, was as though the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby." ABC canceled the popular reboot of “Roseanne” shortly after the tweets.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.