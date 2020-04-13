Rose McGowan slams Washington Post over story on Joe Biden accuser

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan slammed the Washington Post on Sunday night over an article examining sexual assault claims against 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden as “not journalism” and “victim shaming.”

McGowan, a victim of disgraced film mogul and convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, found issues with a Post article headlined, “Sexual assault allegation by former Biden Senate aide emerges in campaign, draws denial.” McGowan apparently feels the article doesn’t give a fair shake to Tara Reade, a former staffer for the then-senator who recently came forward with a 1993 assault claim against Biden.

“This is not journalism, this is an agenda. This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming @WashingtonPost,” McGowan tweeted.

“As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile,” McGowan added. “Your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC.”

The Post reported that Reade “did not mention the alleged assault or suggest there was more to the story” when she previously told the paper Biden inappropriately touched her neck and shoulders and has said she “twice voted for the Obama-Biden ticket.”

“On Thursday, Reade filed a complaint with D.C. police,” the paper notes before writing, “Filing a false report is a crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail.”

The Post also made a point to note that Reade’s therapist has not provided notes and Biden’s accuser once praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. McGowan apparently feels the story doesn’t take Reade seriously enough.

Mainstream media and #MeToo advocates have been accused of downplaying allegations against Biden. The post even invoked claims made against President Trump when exploring Biden’s situation.

“The former vice president has been accused of unwanted hugging and other physical contact, but The Post found no other allegations against him as serious as Reade’s. More than a dozen women, by contrast, have accused Trump of forced kissing, groping or sexual assault, and he has been recorded on audio boasting about grabbing women between their legs,” the Post wrote.

Last week, McGowan eviscerated her former "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano for her continued support of Biden for inconsistent advocacy amid sexual assault accusations against the former vice president.

"You are a fraud," McGowan reacted. "This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."

Reade came forward before — last year, when multiple women emerged claiming inappropriate touching by Biden. Reade, at the time, claimed Biden put his hands on her shoulders and rubbed his fingers up and down her neck, but was did not gain much attention aside from an article in a local newspaper.

But in late March, Reade told a far more graphic account, with different and more serious details, raising the allegation to the level of sexual assault.

Reade’s story first resurfaced in an article in The Intercept. She then was interviewed by podcast host Katie Halper. There, Reade claimed that in 1993, she was asked by a more senior member of Biden’s staff to bring the then-senator his gym bag near the Capitol building, which led to the encounter in question.

The Biden campaign has vehemently denied Reade's allegation.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News.

