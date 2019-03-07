Rose McGowan: Growing up in America was 'more traumatizing' than being raised in a cult

Rose McGowan claims she was more traumatized being raised in the United States than she was growing up in a cult.

The "Jawbreaker" star moved to the United States from Tuscany, Italy, when she was 10 years old.

"I've found America absolutely harrowing," McGowan, 45, told FUBAR Radio (via The Daily Mail). "America was a lot more traumatizing to me actually. I found America much, much more hardcore than the cult."

McGowan was raised in the Children of God cult and previously recalled her dark experiences — including a church elder allegedly cutting a wart off of her thumb as a child — in her book, "Brave."

The actress moved around the country with her family before settling in Oregon, and she claims she was the target of extreme bullying throughout her various moves along the way.

"In one state I lived in I had things thrown at me every day," she lamented, adding that bullies told her, "You’re the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen."

Her negative experiences didn't end when she became a household name in Hollywood. McGowan, who's been an outspoken opponent of Harvey Weinstein and other sexual alleged predators within showbiz alleged that working with female directors was hardly any better for her."I worked with two of them and they were as horrible as the men," she said. "They took it upon themselves to behave very much like the male directors I’d worked with."

'I was completely flummoxed because I was playing in both movies very strong women, and they came for me so hard, and I didn’t understand," she said.

"I had a scene in a boxing club so there were like a hundred extras and men in the ring. It’s all men and then I walk in the room, so there’s all this testosterone. And I was wearing — I shouldn’t even have to qualify what I was wearing, which she approved — was a skirt to my knees, boots to my knees, tights, a big jacket and a turtle neck," McGowan recalled. "She said in front of everybody, "Wow you look like a w—e. Well we don’t have any time to change this. Okay. Action.’"

McGowan did not disclose who the female directors were.