Rose McGowan clarifies #MeToo comments, denies calling the movement ‘a lie’

Rose McGowan clarified her comments on the #MeToo movement and denied calling it “a lie” after she was quoted saying the campaign against sexual misconduct was “all bulls--t.”

McGowan took to Twitter on Sunday and Monday to reaffirm her support for #MeToo after an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times captured her calling the movement “all bulls---. It’s a lie.”

“I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous s---storms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away,” McGowan tweeted, referring to the article published Sunday.

McGowan also posted two videos on Twitter, saying: “Hi everybody. I’m just here to say that #MeToo is important, it’s honest and it’s our experience. It’s not a lie.”

“For some reason there are people in the media that will try to bring it down. But I say stand strong. It’s simply our shared experiences. That’s is what #MeToo is and it’s beautiful, as are we,” the former “Charmed” actress added.

In the interview published Sunday, McGowan slammed people in Hollywood and the entertainment industry. She claimed women in the industry who are championing the #MeToo movement weren’t supporting her.

“I just think they’re d-----bags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organizations have supported me?” McGowan said.

ASIA ARGENTO RESPONDS TO ROSE MCGOWAN'S APOLOGY OVER SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

She added that she’s never been invited to #MeToo lunches or survivor brunches.

“And I don’t want to go, because it’s all bulls---. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough,” she said.

McGowan also vowed to never act again and said she doesn’t really watch Hollywood movies anymore, equating them to “child porn.” She called the film industry a “disgusting” world.

“It completely messes with your head. I think if people start seeing the toxins that are fed to them [the movies], they will get really mad,” McGowan said.

McGowan said supporters of President Trump are wrong about everything except for their thoughts on Hollywood.

“They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that. It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live,” McGowan said.