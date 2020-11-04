Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker on Senate reelection: 'So proud of and grateful for you'

Rosario Dawson is feeling particularly proud.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was re-elected with relative ease, as The Associated Press called the vote early in the evening.

The politician made headlines this year for his brief presidential run, but also for his public relationship with Dawson, an actress.

To celebrate the victory of her 51-year-old boyfriend, Dawson, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a sweet, black-and-white photo of herself cuddling up to Booker with smiles on their faces.

"So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," she wrote in the caption. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

The "Rent" actress added: "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!"

The star has encouraged fans to vote regularly on social media, and every once in a while, the star gives fans a peek into her relationship with Booker.

On Halloween, Dawson shared a picture of herself with Booker, dressed as a character from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" before she took part in a live event based on the iconic musical.

In the pic, the two held hands while the actress donned a face mask reading "vote."

"Tonight’s the night for the #RockyHorrorShowLive! I’m absolutely shivering with AnTiCi...PATION!" read the caption. "Creatures of the night get your tickets by making a donation of any amount using the link in my bio... Enjoy!"

The event served as a benefit for the Democratic party of Wisconsin.